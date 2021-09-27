Traders request govt to extend deadline for filing of tax returns to January 31, 2022

President Traders Allaince Federation and Exective member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ghulam Bilal Javid on Monday requested government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2022, as many taxpayers were not been able to file returns on time due to the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :President Traders Allaince Federation and Exective member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ghulam Bilal Javid on Monday requested government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2022, as many taxpayers were not been able to file returns on time due to the pandemic.

"We request Prime Minister Imran Khan that the entire nation including taxpayers had been hit hard by the first second and third wave of Covid-19 and now the fourth wave has gripped the masses, which is a serious threat to the life of everyone," said Bilal in a statement issued here.

He requested that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to be directed to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2022, which would be widely appreciated by the business community, he added.

"We appreciate FBR if instructions were given to commissioners to grant extensions to businessmen in filing of tax return", he reiterated.

Ghulam bilal stressed that extending last date to January 31, 2022 wouldhelp attract more people to file returns.