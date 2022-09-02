UrduPoint.com

Traders, Retailers Visit FBR To Consult For Tax Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

The representatives of Markazi Tanzeem e Tajiraan Pakistan visited Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) on Thursday to discuss the taxation issues with officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The representatives of Markazi Tanzeem e Tajiraan Pakistan visited Federal board of Revenue(FBR) on Thursday to discuss the taxation issues with officials.

The government has withdrawn the fixed tax on retailers through the recently promulgated Ordinance.

Any new scheme of tax on retailers will be planned and implemented in consultation with the traders.

The Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmed held a detailed meeting with the representatives of traders from all across the country at the FBR House Islamabad on Thursday afternoon.

21 representatives of Markazi Tanzeem e Tajiraan Pakistan attended the meeting and some participants joined through video link.

The Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmed invited proposals regarding the features of the proposed tax scheme that would serve the purpose of facilitating filing of income tax returns as well as ensuring revenue for the country.

The traders appreciated the initiative of active consultative approach taken by the FBR and put forth various suggestions on the issue.

Earlier on 25th August, a meeting with the representatives from all across Pakistan under All Pakistan Anjuman e Tajiraan was also held by the Chairman FBR in Islamabad.

Addressing the participants of the two meetings, the Chairman FBR resolved to keep follow-up meetings at the FBR headquarters and also at the regional level so that, through consultation and consensus, a feasible and workable scheme of taxation for retailers & traders is evolved.

The traders were requested to make in-house deliberations amongst themselves and firm up their suggestions for the future tax scheme to be rolled out next month.

The next round of meetings will be held with the traders' bodies next week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Federal Board Of Revenue(FBR) Anjuman August FBR All From Government

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

2 minutes ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

2 minutes ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

10 minutes ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

10 minutes ago
 Syrian Air Defense Destroys 3 Israeli Missiles Fir ..

Syrian Air Defense Destroys 3 Israeli Missiles Fired at Airfields in Aleppo, Dam ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.