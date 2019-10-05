Traders seek Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry help for ease in businesses

Business community Saturday sought Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) help for ease in business and to get their genuine issues resolved

While talking to the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad here, delegations from different markets and trade & industrial associations, apprised them of their issues and hoped that Lahore Chamber would get the matters resolved by having a close interaction with the government.

The delegations, who met with LCCI office-bearers, were Textile Traders Association of Pakistan led by Zeshan Khalil, Shahalam Markazi board led by Kh. Aamir, Ganpat Road Traders Association led by Khamis Saeed Butt, Anjuman-e-Tajran led by Mujahid Maqsood Butt and Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council.

The LCCI office-bearers said that government should resolve the issues that would be equally good for businessmen and government.

They termed the recent observations by Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff and the Supreme Court regarding business, trade, industry and economy as a ray of hope for the business community and industrialists.

The LCCI office-bearers expressed optimism that business community would be experiencing a big relief in days to come. They said that government and private sector were vital for each other and both could not run separately, therefore, government must develop policies conducive for business environment and address genuine issues of business community.

They said that there was an urgent need to reform the taxation system by engaging all the stakeholders for better trade and economic activities in the country.

They suggested that teams of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should approach relevant associations for the survey for filers and non-filers, citing that it would help much needed trust building between public and private sectors. They also called for construction of parking plazas at different parts of the city to overcome the issues of traffic.

All the delegations members lauded the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for conveying their concerns and problems to the authorities.