Traders Seek Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Help For Relief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

Traders have sought the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) help for getting relief in the backdrop of prolonged lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Traders have sought the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) help for getting relief in the backdrop of prolonged lockdown.

According to LCCI spokesperson here on Friday, a traders delegation, led by Naeem Mir, informed LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and former president Muhammad Ali Mian that relief measures were necessary to handle the economic crisis, being faced by the trading community.

While presenting a joint suggestion, traders representatives and the LCCI leadership said that rent of commercial buildings, offices and shops, owned by the provincial governments, should be waived off, adding that the Punjab government should immediately cancel notification regarding the rent collection. They said that small traders should be given interest-free loans up to Rs 500,000 while easy loans up to Rs 5 million should be given to small and medium enterprises.

They said that special package should be given to small traders, who were the major victim of lockdown, adding that interest on running finance for importers should be frozen for at least six months. They said that jewellers, car dealers and property dealers should be allowed to open their businesses.

They said that keeping in view upcoming holy month of Ramazan, shoes, ready-made garments industries, household electronics and wholesale, retail markets of electric equipment and auto spare-parts market should be allowed to resume their businesses. They said that decision of deferment of 3-month commercial utility bills should be implemented. "Banks should be directed to extend loans to traders so that they could pay salaries to their employees," they added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the LCCI was well aware of the problems of traders and had already taken up them at the highest level.

