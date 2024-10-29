Open Menu

Traders Seek LCCI’s Help In Overcoming Business Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Traders have sought help of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in overcoming business-related issues.

A delegation from the Gulberg board of Traders, led by Wasim Yawar Butt, Tuesday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed a number of challenges with LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry in the presence of former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar. Other members of the delegation were Sardar Bahadur, Ijaz Hafeez, Muhammad Talha, Zain Ilahi and Syed Zahid Bukhari.

The meeting concentrated on pressing infrastructure issues, the removal of encroachments and strategies to enhance business activities in Gulberg. The delegation highlighted that deteriorating roads, inadequate parking facilities and poor lighting are hampering business activities.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry admitted the challenges faced by the traders and assured them of LCCI's unwavering commitment to pursuing effective solutions.

He also underscored the potential for public-private partnerships to finance specific projects such as parking facilities, which would directly benefit businesses and enhance customer access.

Former senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar said that the LCCI is actively engaged in initiatives to enhance digital literacy among local traders. He stressed the critical role of technology adoption in improving competitiveness.

The delegation expressed gratitude for LCCI’s proactive initiatives and ongoing support. They underscored the necessity for sustained collaboration to ensure that Gulberg's business environment improves and thrives, ultimately benefiting the local economy.

