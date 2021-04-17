Traders seek permission for allowing businesses during night in Ramazan

Traders of twin cities on Friday urged the government to allow businesses to remain open from 10:00 am till Sehri for the whole week in Ramazan as it was a peak time for business activities due to Eid shopping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Traders of twin cities on Friday urged the government to allow businesses to remain open from 10:00 am till Sehri for the whole week in Ramazan as it was a peak time for business activities due to Eid shopping.

A joint meeting of the traders of the twin cities was held under the chairmanship of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan to discuss the decision of the government to close businesses for 2 days in a week and close shops at 6 pm.

Ajmal Baloch President, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan and Presidents and General Secretaries of all markets of Islamabad attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said the coronavirus pandemic had already reduced business activities in the twin cities.

Ramazan was a month which provided a good opportunity to the business community due to Eid shopping, he added.

Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder Group, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI, Ajmal Baloch President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, Malik Zaheer President of Islamabad Small Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Nadeem President of Rawalpindi Small Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Punjab, Sheikh Hafeez President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Rawalpindi Cantt, Khalid Chaudhry Convener of ICCI Traders Committee and Presidents of various markets of Islamabad also spoke on the occasion.