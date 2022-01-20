UrduPoint.com

Traders Strongly Condemn Terrorists’ Attack In Anarkali

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in Anarkali

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to cope with law and order related incidents with iron hands that have jolted the very basis of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Anarkali.

The chamber leadership urged all the Parliamentary parties to take unified stand to weed out the menace of terrorism. “Loss of precious innocent lives is not bearable and tolerable at all,” said Mian Nauman Kabir while expressing his concerns over the act of terrorism.

The leadership of the chamber including president Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and vice president Haris Ateeq termed the terrorist attacks on innocent citizens a cowardly act and an ugly attempt to destabilize the country aimed at creating an impression of unsafe place in the eyes of international community.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to cope with law and order related incidents with iron hands that have jolted the very basis of the country.

They said that any further delay in taking a strong stand against terrorists will cause undue damage to the country. Security Forces and government are already putting in their best efforts to weed out the menace of terrorism but all political parties should also join hands and play their role in this regard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Terrorist Law And Order Chamber Commerce All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best

Recent Stories

Entire Pakistan is all set to welcome Australia, s ..

Entire Pakistan is all set to welcome Australia, says Muhammad Rizwan

9 minutes ago
 Governor forms inquiry team against Treasurer UoP

Governor forms inquiry team against Treasurer UoP

1 minute ago
 105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

1 minute ago
 US medical team completes another pig-to-human kid ..

US medical team completes another pig-to-human kidney transplant

1 minute ago
 Haleem bemoans killing of another missing child in ..

Haleem bemoans killing of another missing child in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Convener, Sub Committee visits Lok Virsa

Convener, Sub Committee visits Lok Virsa

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.