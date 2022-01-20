Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in Anarkali

(@Abdulla99267510)

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to cope with law and order related incidents with iron hands that have jolted the very basis of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Anarkali.

The chamber leadership urged all the Parliamentary parties to take unified stand to weed out the menace of terrorism. “Loss of precious innocent lives is not bearable and tolerable at all,” said Mian Nauman Kabir while expressing his concerns over the act of terrorism.

The leadership of the chamber including president Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and vice president Haris Ateeq termed the terrorist attacks on innocent citizens a cowardly act and an ugly attempt to destabilize the country aimed at creating an impression of unsafe place in the eyes of international community.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to cope with law and order related incidents with iron hands that have jolted the very basis of the country.

They said that any further delay in taking a strong stand against terrorists will cause undue damage to the country. Security Forces and government are already putting in their best efforts to weed out the menace of terrorism but all political parties should also join hands and play their role in this regard.