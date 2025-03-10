Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM

Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border; PBF

Secretary General of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Balochistan, Maqbool Alam Noori on Monday expressed deep concern over the significant financial losses incurred by Pakistani traders due to stringent plant protection restrictions imposed at the Gabd-Rimdan Pak-Iran border

He stated that substantial quantities of watermelons, among other perishable goods, have been wasted, resulting in millions of rupees in losses.

"The stringent plant protection measures, while necessary, have been implemented in a manner that has caused undue hardship to our traders," said Alam. "Large volumes of watermelons, a key export commodity, have been left to rot at the border due to delays and restrictions, leading to devastating financial consequences for our business community."

Alam emphasized the urgent need for a more streamlined and efficient process for plant protection inspections to minimize delays and prevent further losses.

He called upon relevant government authorities to improve coordination, enhance collaboration between Pakistani and Iranian plant protection departments to ensure smoother border crossings.

Increase capacity: Augment the resources and personnel available for inspections at the Gabd-Rimdan border to expedite the process.

Establish clear protocols: Develop and communicate clear and transparent protocols for plant protection inspections to avoid ambiguity and delays.

Pakistan Business Forum demanded the government to take immediate action to address these issues and provide relief to the affected traders," Alam concluded. "We are committed to working with the authorities to find a sustainable solution that protects both our agricultural interests and the livelihoods of our business community."

