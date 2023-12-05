Traders urge to shift poultry market from city

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir on Tuesday urged the district administration to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city's limits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir on Tuesday urged the district administration to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city's limits.

Talking to APP, he observed the chicken market located in the heart of the crowded vicinity was a potential threat for the outbreak of several diseases.

Sharjeel said chicken waste was the main source of causing viruses, which badly affect the health of children and adults.