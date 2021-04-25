Traders urged to implement Corona preventive SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :President, Traders Alliance and member executive, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Peshawar Ghulam Bilal Javed Sunday appealed traders to implement Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to control the spread of Corona pandemic.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, he also urged upon the trading community to extend full cooperation to Pakistan Army, Police and officers and district administration.

He said that due to surge in Corona cases, the provincial government has sought assistance from Pakistan Army and now they along with district administration and police will ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs and termed cooperation with the inevitable.

The leader of the trading community said that Corona cases are on surge in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar and Mardan. He said that in such situation, there is a dire need for extending full cooperation to provincial government and state institutions.