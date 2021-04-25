UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Urged To Implement Corona Preventive SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Traders urged to implement Corona preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :President, Traders Alliance and member executive, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Peshawar Ghulam Bilal Javed Sunday appealed traders to implement Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to control the spread of Corona pandemic.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, he also urged upon the trading community to extend full cooperation to Pakistan Army, Police and officers and district administration.

He said that due to surge in Corona cases, the provincial government has sought assistance from Pakistan Army and now they along with district administration and police will ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs and termed cooperation with the inevitable.

The leader of the trading community said that Corona cases are on surge in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar and Mardan. He said that in such situation, there is a dire need for extending full cooperation to provincial government and state institutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Mardan Alliance Chamber Sunday Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

3 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.