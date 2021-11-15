UrduPoint.com

Trading Begins On New Beijing Stock Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:50 AM

Trading begins on new Beijing Stock Exchange

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A new Chinese stock exchange focused on SMEs began trading in Beijing on Monday, boosting support for smaller-scale firms as economic growth slows and Beijing cracks down on domestic tech giants.

Over 80 companies started trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which is expected to complement two main bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen by catering to smaller enterprises that have long faced difficulty getting funding from banks.

Chinese media reported Monday morning that a number of new stocks on the exchange rose over 30 percent from their opening prices, going beyond a cap set on daily trading.

The limit on trading fluctuations is 30 percent, although state media earlier reported that there would be no limit on the first day of listing.

The move follows the 2019 launch of a Nasdaq-style board focused on science and technology listings on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The opening of the new exchange comes as authorities move to develop the country's capital markets amid slowing economic growth.

It also comes as Beijing clamps down on tech giants in a bid to stem the sector's aggressive growth, data misuse and alleged monopolistic practices.

The Beijing exchange provides a capital-raising conduit for SMEs and takes in companies on the top tier of China's existing National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), founded in 2012.

The NEEQ is an entry level, over-the-counter stock trading platform allowing firms to raise funds before listing on a stock exchange.

Seventy-one companies from the NEEQ -- or "New Third Board" -- were transferred to the Beijing exchange and 10 others were listed directly.

The Beijing exchange's rules allow it to process listing applications more quickly than some other boards.

Hong Hao of financial services firm Bocom International told AFP that the exchange's long-term success "remains to be seen".

"You need to have credible companies to be listed on the exchange, to generate enough interest," he said.

Many Chinese companies including giants like Alibaba and Baidu have in the past listed on the more developed US exchanges.

But Beijing has been pressing companies to instead list on home soil, as Chinese firms hoping to trade shares in the United States face heightened scrutiny from regulators as the economic and tech rivalry between the two countries deepens.

But Hong Kong remains a more likely location for large Chinese companies seeking to list outside the country's mainland, observers note.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange Exchange China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong United States Shanghai Stock Exchange Stocks 2019 Market Media From Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

9 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

9 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

11 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services receives prestigious awar ..

Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.