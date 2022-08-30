Trading community collects donations for flood affectees

Trading community of Peshawar Cantonment on Tuesday held a camp for collection of donations for the flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Trading community of Peshawar Cantonment on Tuesday held a camp for collection of donations for the flood affectees.

Addressing the participants of the camp, president, Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that trading community would not leave flood affectees alone at this critical time and would make all possible efforts for provision of relief goods to them. Awami National Party (ANP) MPA, Samar Haroon Bilour also visited the camp.

He attributed the losses due to floods to failure in timely cleaning and repairing of barrages, rivers, canals, drains and nullahs and called for concentration of authorities to address these mismanagement.

He also called for removal of all hurdles and occupations on natural passages of water and construction of dams to store rainy and flood water to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future.

He urged that politicians to set aside their petty differences and unite in the national interest.