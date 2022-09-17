UrduPoint.com

Trading Community Distributes Cash Among Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 07:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Markazi Tanzim-e-Tajiran on Saturday distributed cash among over 400 flood affected families of Peshawar district.

The distribution ceremony was held in Nishter Hall with City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali as the chief guest.

During the ceremony more than 400 flood affected families were handed over a cash amount of Rs 20,000 and Rs10,000. Others who addressed the ceremony included former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, former KP Minister for Health, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Malik Meher Elahi, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and Maulana Amanullah Haqqania.

Addressing the ceremony, City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said he and his companions were busy in the relief operation of the flood affected people and delivering food items to them.

He said that efforts for the rehabilitation of flood affected people were ongoing and stressed the need for extending support to the victims.

More Stories From Business

