Trading Community Felicitates Caretaker Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 07:36 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of the trading community in Peshawar visited the residence of the Caretaker KP Minister Adnan Adeel and congratulated him on his induction in the provincial cabinet on Saturday.

The delegation was led by the Chairman, Anjuman Tajiran, Malik Meher Elahi and former president, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries, Mohammad Shakeel Saraf. A large number of traders also accompanied them on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Meher Elahi congratulated Adnan Adeel on his induction in the provincial cabinet and expressed the hope that being a representative of the trading community, he will leave stone unturned in the resolution of their long-standing problems.

Talking to the delegation, the caretaker minister assured them that he will make all-out efforts to resolve the problems of the trading community and come up to their expectations.

He expressed special gratitude to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, Senior Vice President, ANP Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and provincial president ANP, Aimal Wali Khan for his induction in the provincial cabinet.

