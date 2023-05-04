UrduPoint.com

Trading Halted In Shares Of Western Alliance, Latest US Bank In Trouble After PacWest

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Trading Halted in Shares of Western Alliance, Latest US Bank in Trouble After PacWest

Trading in the shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation was halted on Thursday as they plunged 25% in value after the Phoenix-based lender joined Los Angeles-based PacWest in becoming the latest US banking casualties

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Trading in the shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation was halted on Thursday as they plunged 25% in value after the Phoenix-based lender joined Los Angeles-based PacWest in becoming the latest US banking casualties.

Trading in Western Alliance was suspended at $16.19 a share, versus its previous year's high of $86.87, by the New York Stock Exchange, which was "waiting for additional information," US media reports said.

As late as Wednesday, Western Alliance said it had not experienced any unusual deposit outflows � which had been the main reason for the spate of US banking failures over the past two months.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that Western Alliance was mulling "options, including a potential sale.

"

If indeed true, it would be the latest US bank to be sold after San Francisco-based First Republic, which earlier this week was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, the largest US banking group.

Western Alliance is also the fifth US lender in trouble after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank � the two rescued by the US government's Federal Insurance Deposit Corporation in March � and PacWest, whose shares were also tumbling on Thursday.

Shares of PacWest were at $2.57 at the time of writing, down 60% on the day, versus their previous year's high of $34.21.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank New York Stock Exchange Sale San Alliance March Media Government Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Jawaher Boston Medica ..

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Jawaher Boston Medical District&#039; project

10 minutes ago
 Seven teachers killed in Upper Kurram in firing in ..

Seven teachers killed in Upper Kurram in firing incident at school: Police

29 minutes ago
 WAM, Vietnamese counterpart sign MoU to enhance me ..

WAM, Vietnamese counterpart sign MoU to enhance media cooperation

39 minutes ago
 Companies violating Emiratisation targets will fac ..

Companies violating Emiratisation targets will face AED500,000 fines

40 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Bangl ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Bangladesh

40 minutes ago
 Belarus, Russia Develop Measures to Ensure Securit ..

Belarus, Russia Develop Measures to Ensure Security of Union State's Borders - C ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.