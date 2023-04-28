Trading Shares of Unfriendly Defense Firm Will Be Banned in Russia - Russian Central Bank

Trading shares of defense industry companies from unfriendly countries will be banned in Russia, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Trading shares of defense industry companies from unfriendly countries will be banned in Russia, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"With regard to access of securities of unfriendly countries associated with the military-industrial complex, it is indeed assumed that trading them will be prohibited. Apparently, this will also lead to delisting," Nabiullina told reporters.