Traditional, Green Energy Industries To Work In Symbiosis In Coming Decade - Rosneft CEO

Traditional, Green Energy Industries to Work in Symbiosis in Coming Decade - Rosneft CEO

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Traditional and renewable energy industries are very likely to work in symbiosis in the coming decade and address the climate change problem together, Igor Sechin, President and CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft, said in his address to the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

"Accelerated shift to renewable energy sources may lead to an investment disbalance. Lack of investment into oil and gas extraction, in turn, will lead to a rapid growth of prices on all energy products, not only on oil and gas," Sechin said.

At the same time, the oil industry is on the forefront of new technology development, the Rosneft CEO continued.

"We still have a huge potential for development. Thanks to this, in the coming decade we are very likely to see a symbiosis of traditional and renewable energy industries, which will address the problem of climate change together," Sechin said.

This cooperation will also help cover the customers' need for affordable energy, the Rosneft CEO said.

