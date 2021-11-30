UrduPoint.com

Traffic Management Must For Economic Growth: LCCI President

The role of a good traffic management system in economic development cannot be undermined as it reduces the cost of doing business by curtailing the transportation time of the trading goods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The role of a good traffic management system in economic development cannot be undermined as it reduces the cost of doing business by curtailing the transportation time of the trading goods.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir stated this during an interactive meeting with the Chief Traffic Officer Lahore (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi at the LCCI on Tuesday. LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq, former LCCI President Mian Shafqat Ali and Convener of LCCI Standing Committee on Traffic Police Liaison Khamis Saeed Butt also spoke on the occasion.

The CTO said that traffic police had adopted zero tolerance policy against the violation of rules as it was the biggest reason of traffic jam and road accidents. "People should understand that following the traffic rules were not only essential for smooth traffic flow but also in their own interest," he added.

He said that traffic police were putting in its best efforts to keep the traffic moving without any mess or hurdle. He asked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to nominate a focal person to interact with the traffic police department.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that traffic congestion disrupted the business activities and reduced the productivity level. He said that the number of vehicles had grown with the passage of time and contributed to the traffic congestion.

He said that technological advancement could play an instrumental role for a best traffic management system. He said that if traffic was well-managed, vehicles move more smoothly and there were fewer delays for goods transportation. This means time was saved and there was less wear and tear on vehicles, he added.

The LCCI President gave various suggestions to the CTO for smooth flow of traffic, especially at the surrounding areas of busy markets where traffic mess was hampering business activities.

He said the Lahore Chamber would continue to provide maximum support to the traffic police in the larger interests of the trade and industry. He said that keeping the flow of traffic was a Herculean task but the traffic police were managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society was appreciating them.

SP City Asif Siddiq, DSPs Muneer Butt, Malik Ikram, M. Kamil, former IG Galib Ali Bandesha, former DSP Arif Mehmood Butt and LCCI EC Member Saleem Asghar Bhatti were also presentin the meeting.

The LCCI President gave shields to Galib Ali Bandesha and Arif Mehmood Butt for their untiring efforts. Meanwhile, the second phase of tests for driving license also held at LCCI.

