Trained manpower imperative for food security: Dr Sarwar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Trained manpower is imperative for ensuring food security and in this regard the scientists and agriculture officers should transfer latest agri trend from lab to fields for increasing agriculture productivity in the country.

This was stated by Prof Dr Mohammad Sarwar Khan Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Agriculture University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while addressing the BSc Major Subject Selection Seminar here on Thursday.

He said that modern technology would help in increasing per acre production and poverty alleviation.

He said that UAF admissions are made under the rural urban quota, in which students from rural backgrounds are given special importance.

He said that seven departments of the Faculty of Agriculture have been included in the W-category due to best educational and research services.

The marvels services of the Faculty of Agriculture are depicted in the international ranking as UAF has been declared 56th best university in the world in the field of agriculture and forestry in the QS ranking, he added.