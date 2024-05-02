Trained Manpower Imperative For Food Security: Dr Sarwar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Trained manpower is imperative for ensuring food security and in this regard the scientists and agriculture officers should transfer latest agri trend from lab to fields for increasing agriculture productivity in the country
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Trained manpower is imperative for ensuring food security and in this regard the scientists and agriculture officers should transfer latest agri trend from lab to fields for increasing agriculture productivity in the country.
This was stated by Prof Dr Mohammad Sarwar Khan Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Agriculture University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while addressing the BSc Major Subject Selection Seminar here on Thursday.
He said that modern technology would help in increasing per acre production and poverty alleviation.
He said that UAF admissions are made under the rural urban quota, in which students from rural backgrounds are given special importance.
He said that seven departments of the Faculty of Agriculture have been included in the W-category due to best educational and research services.
The marvels services of the Faculty of Agriculture are depicted in the international ranking as UAF has been declared 56th best university in the world in the field of agriculture and forestry in the QS ranking, he added.
Recent Stories
Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad
CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development pack ..
29 receive certificates of “persons with disabilities”
PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app
IGP attends funeral prayers for martyred constable
Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back for Ireland, England T20Is
Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles
Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time
KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about security issues, challenges
IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials
NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”
John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister
More Stories From Business
-
Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.316 billion1 hour ago
-
WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture practices initiative1 hour ago
-
Govt to equip agri-sector with modern technology: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
US trade gap wider than anticipated in March1 hour ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneurs asked for exploring business opportunities in Ethiopia1 hour ago
-
US trade gap wider than anticipated in March1 hour ago
-
Mongolian envoy for joint efforts to improve trade ties1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 01 pasia against US dollar2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II3 hours ago
-
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal spearheads strategic review of Federal PPP Policy3 hours ago