Trainee Officers Visit RPO Office

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Officers of Senior Management Course Lahore paid a study visit to Regional Police Officer (RPO) office here to share their experiences and get information about working of the Police Department.

The delegation consisted of 19 officers whereas RPO Sargodha Muhammad Sharukh Kamal welcomed them warmly and briefed them about his office working. He said the government was utilising all possible resources for wefare of officials. He said that assuming charge as the RPO Sargodha, he promoted 1,300 police personnel.

The Sargodha police arrested 7,400 proclaimed offenders and registered cases against 2,700 drug-pushes in the region, he said adding that the police also traced 44 incidents of blind murder. The police busted more than 200 dangerous gangs and recovered Rs 8.6 million worth of valuables from them.

Over 7,000 public issues were resolved through Tahaffuz Markaz and Meesaq centres.

Later, the delegation visited the Police Lines.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran also accompanied them.

