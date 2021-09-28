UrduPoint.com

Trainers Program For Sports Goods Industry In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Trainers program for sports goods industry in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Employers' Federation of Pakistan (EFP), in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), organised a two-day training of trainers (ToT) programme for the sports goods industry here.

The nominees from various enterprises of the sports goods industry, drawn from management and the CBA unions, participated.

The purpose of the ToT programme is to develop a core team of future trainers and resource persons in the areas of occupational health and safety, productivity and quality Improvement, fundamental principles and rights at work and the MNED principles.

Director ILO Country Office Islamabad Saghir Bukhari congratulated the Employers' Federation of Pakistan for organising the ToT programme at Sialkot and expressed the hope that trainers developed through this programme would play an effective role in building capacity of enterprises and imparting the much needed training in areas of severe concerns in the post-pandemic situation.

This will also help improve the resilience of sports goods industry in combating the challenges of enterprise competitiveness in the global market.

Senior Adviser Employers' Federation of Pakistan Fasihul Karim Siddiqui welcomed the participants in the ToT programme and explained the aims and objectives of the initiative.

The EFP official team of trainers comprised of Akhtar Quddus, Irfan Abdullah and Muhammad Akram, provided training on OSH, productivity and training, FPRW, and MNED principles and made the workshop highly interactive and communicative.

