Training certificate, toolkits distributed in 71 graduates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Certificate and Toolkits Distribution under Sarhad Rural Support Program(SRSP), was held on Tuesday, here at the program head office at Hayatabad in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher was the chief guest in the ceremony.In the graduation ceremony 71 graduates,received trainings certificates and training toolkits in trades of mobile repairing, building electrician and plumbing.

Under a project with support of the Embassy of the Netherland and Implemented by Sarhad Rural Support Programme SRSP, in the event the graduates from Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi and Haripur, total 34 host students and 37 Afghan students received their completion certificates.

On this occassion the chief guest, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher distributed certificates and toolkits among the qualified trainers and congratulated them upon completion of the same training.

He commended SRSP and its leadership, particularly CEO Masood Ul Mulk, for their dedication to rural development and economic empowerment.

The Special Assistant emphasized the importance of adopting international certifications to align with global standards.

He highlighted the KP government’s initiatives, including interest-free loans provided by the Akhuwat Foundation for male entrepreneurs.

He also expressed regarding loans, ranging from PKR 100,000 to 500,000, are aimed at supporting woman entrepreneurs through the Social Welfare Department.

During the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of SRSP, Masood Ul Mulk expressed gratitude to the chief guest for his presence and encouragement.

He underlined the significant contribution of remittances to Pakistan's economy and emphasized the importance of skill development and economic empowerment initiatives in furthering economic growth.

He congratulated the graduates for successfully completing their training and encouraged them to utilize their skills for personal and community development.

The Project Coordinator Syed Asad Qadir on this occassion, provided an overview of SRSP’s rural development initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He elaborated on the same project, highlighting its objectives and implementation in eight districts.

APP/aqk