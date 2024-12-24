Open Menu

Training Certificate, Toolkits Distributed In 71 Graduates

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Training certificate, toolkits distributed in 71 graduates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Certificate and Toolkits Distribution under Sarhad Rural Support Program(SRSP), was held on Tuesday, here at the program head office at Hayatabad in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher was the chief guest in the ceremony.In the graduation ceremony 71 graduates,received trainings certificates and training toolkits in trades of mobile repairing, building electrician and plumbing.

Under a project with support of the Embassy of the Netherland and Implemented by Sarhad Rural Support Programme SRSP, in the event the graduates from Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi and Haripur, total 34 host students and 37 Afghan students received their completion certificates.

On this occassion the chief guest, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher distributed certificates and toolkits among the qualified trainers and congratulated them upon completion of the same training.

He commended SRSP and its leadership, particularly CEO Masood Ul Mulk, for their dedication to rural development and economic empowerment.

The Special Assistant emphasized the importance of adopting international certifications to align with global standards.

He highlighted the KP government’s initiatives, including interest-free loans provided by the Akhuwat Foundation for male entrepreneurs.

He also expressed regarding loans, ranging from PKR 100,000 to 500,000, are aimed at supporting woman entrepreneurs through the Social Welfare Department.

During the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of SRSP, Masood Ul Mulk expressed gratitude to the chief guest for his presence and encouragement.

He underlined the significant contribution of remittances to Pakistan's economy and emphasized the importance of skill development and economic empowerment initiatives in furthering economic growth.

He congratulated the graduates for successfully completing their training and encouraged them to utilize their skills for personal and community development.

The Project Coordinator Syed Asad Qadir on this occassion, provided an overview of SRSP’s rural development initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He elaborated on the same project, highlighting its objectives and implementation in eight districts.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Male Same Nowshera Haripur Swabi Pakistani Rupee Women Commerce Event From Government Netherland

Recent Stories

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

38 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

53 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

1 hour ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

2 hours ago
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

2 hours ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

2 hours ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

2 hours ago
 UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business