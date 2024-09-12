Open Menu

Training Class At VTI Garment City

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 12, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Class of first batch of 30 students started in the refurbished building of Garment City, Quaid e Azam Business Park today

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Class of first batch of 30 students started in the refurbished building of Garment City, Quaid e Azam business Park today.

The students will be provided with pick & drop service from their village Basern, Bahadur, Lahore alongwith Rs 20000 stipend.

They are being provided hands-on training by experienced faculty and modern labs, which is at par with the state of the art project of Garment City - a Flagship programme of CM Punjab for promotion of skills based knowledge, employment generation, incentives Garment sector & investors, enhance exports and FDI.

Industries department in coordination with TEVTA has initiated pilot training in these mock rooms developed by C& W.

The remaining VTI considering of 16 labs & class rooms will be completely refurbished by December by C& W and regular classes in two shifts will be started here for supporting Garment and Stitching industry.

