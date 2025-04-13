Training On Certified Virtual Assistant Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Computer experts organised a training session for Certified Virtual Assistant on Alibaba.com at Sialkot business and Commerce Center.
President of Small Business Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Muhammad Khalil, attended the training session as the special guest. In the session, Muhammad Bashir Bhatti and Alibaba.
com expert trainers Muneeb Ghafoor, Syed Tayyab Hassan and Ali Raza provided free training on wholesale sales of sportswear, surgical equipment, leather garments, sports equipment, musical instruments and other goods on online portals.
They said that on Alibaba, businessmen are getting leads from more than 200 countries of the world.
The also highlighted the importance of online catalog storefronts to attract customers and the Global Gold Supplier Packages offered on Alibaba.com.
A large number of young entrepreneurs attended the training session.
