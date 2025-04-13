Open Menu

Training On Certified Virtual Assistant Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Training on certified virtual assistant held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Computer experts organised a training session for Certified Virtual Assistant on Alibaba.com at Sialkot business and Commerce Center.

President of Small Business Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Muhammad Khalil, attended the training session as the special guest. In the session, Muhammad Bashir Bhatti and Alibaba.

com expert trainers Muneeb Ghafoor, Syed Tayyab Hassan and Ali Raza provided free training on wholesale sales of sportswear, surgical equipment, leather garments, sports equipment, musical instruments and other goods on online portals.

They said that on Alibaba, businessmen are getting leads from more than 200 countries of the world.

The also highlighted the importance of online catalog storefronts to attract customers and the Global Gold Supplier Packages offered on Alibaba.com.

A large number of young entrepreneurs attended the training session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

1 hour ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

3 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

3 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

3 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

4 hours ago
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

5 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

5 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

5 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business