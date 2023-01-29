UrduPoint.com

Training On E-Commerce In Surgical Cluster Held At SIMAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Training on e-Commerce in Surgical Cluster held at SIMAP

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Training on 'e-Commerce in Surgical Cluster under Cluster Development Initiative' was held here at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).

Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) organized its third session of trainings on e-Commerce in the office of Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), said a news release issued here on Sunday.

The training was imparted to the members of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by PITB e-Rozgaar Trainer Muhammad Ahsan Faryad.

The purpose of training sessions was to capacitate the selected firms of Surgical manufacturingon e-Commerce.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Sunday

