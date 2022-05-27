Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonization in Belt and Road Countries" from June 8-9

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :BTBU ECOSF Joint Training Center has planned to host its 5th training program entitled on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonisation for the Belt and Road Countries" from June 8-9.

Beijing Technology and business University (BTBU) is a public comprehensive university in Beijing, China while ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) a specialized agency of the ECO for promotion of Science and Technology leading to economic development.

The training is being arranged in an attempt to bring China's extensive expertise and best practices in low carbon development to other Belt and Road (B&R) countries.

Climate Change is the biggest risk to mankind and one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century, which needs to be addressed through international cooperation in the context of sustainable development.

China has emerged as global climate leader with its announcement in 2020 that the nation would aim to achieve "carbon neutrality" before 2060.

China already leads the world in the clean energy technologies and it is by far the largest investor, producer and consumer of renewable energy.

Most of the world's focus has rightly been on today's major emitting countries when it comes to fighting the battle with climate change.

From a forward-looking perspective, however, the biggest climate risk and opportunity lies in our ability to support a low carbon development pathway for the Belt and Road Countries that have signed up to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

This is going to be a second training session dedicated to low carbon development for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while previously the similar training session on low carbon development was held last year in June 2021.

The purpose of this training program is to accelerate to low-carbon and climate-resilient development with special focus on key industrial sectors.

The interested individuals can register themselves for the training at�http://www.ecosf.org/signup.aspx. by June 06.

This training program will seek to understand and learn about viable options for low carbon transition, best practices, success stories, and barriers on implementation of policies and programmes promoting low carbon industrial development, and match the potential cooperation among BRI counties in the key industrial sectors.