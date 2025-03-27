Training Session For PMS Probationers Concluded At KPRA
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A week-long training session for probationary officers of the Provincial Management Service (PMS), as part of their pre-service course, concluded at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) headquarters in Peshawar on Thursday.
On the final day, participants attended a presentation by the KPRA Directorate of Finance, where they gained insights into the authority’s financial management.
Later, they visited the office of Director General KPRA, Ms Fouzia Iqbal, who emphasized the significance of taxation and explained the distinction between taxes administered by KPRA and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR). The trainees expressed their gratitude to the DG and her team for their time and efforts.
The training aimed to equip probationary officers with a comprehensive understanding of revenue administration, enforcement mechanisms, and policy implementation within KPRA.
