Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline 90 Percent Complete - Azerbaijani Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:41 PM

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), meant to diversify Europe's energy supplies by 2020, has only 10 percent yet to be built, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), meant to diversify Europe's energy supplies by 2020, has only 10 percent yet to be built, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Thursday.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor with an initial capacity of 10 billion cubic meters (353 billion cubic feet) of gas a year. The construction is expected to be completed in 2020 so that the Azerbaijani gas will be able to be supplied to Europe the same year.

"The most important element of the Southern Gas Corridor, the TAP project, which supplies Europe with Azerbaijani gas, is at the finishing stage, the completion rate is at 90 percent.

The year 2020 will become the date of the Europe [energy] diversification plan's fulfillment," Shahbazov said.

The Southern Gas Corridor initiative was launched by the European Commission to create an additional energy route, bypassing Russia. It includes four stages, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline being the last one. Its entire length is reported to be 3,500 kilometers (2174 miles).

