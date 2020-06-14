UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trans Mountain Pipeline Oil Spill Causes Shutdown, Cleanup Underway - Company Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:30 AM

Trans Mountain Pipeline Oil Spill Causes Shutdown, Cleanup Underway - Company Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A Trans Mountain pipeline in Abbotsford, British Columbia, was shut down after a crude oil spill, the company said in a statement.

"Trans Mountain is responding to a release at our Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford B.C. Crews on site have contained a spill on Trans Mountain property and cleanup is underway," the company said on Saturday.

An alarm about the oil spill was received in the early hours of Saturday, the pipeline was shut down immediately after that. According to the company, there is no threat to the local community.

"The pipeline remains shut down and an Incident Command Post has been set up to manage the incident and cleanup ... An investigation into the cause is underway; there is no estimated volume at this time, but it has been fully contained," Trans Mountain said in its Saturday statement.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline System has the capacity of approximately 300,000 barrels per day and carries crude and refined oil from Alberta to the coast of British Columbia, Canada. It is North America's only pipeline system going to the West Coast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Company Oil Abbotsford Columbia SITE Post From

Recent Stories

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

5 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

6 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

7 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awa ..

5 hours ago

Govt presented balance budget in difficult situati ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.