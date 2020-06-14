Trans Mountain Pipeline Oil Spill Causes Shutdown, Cleanup Underway - Company Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A Trans Mountain pipeline in Abbotsford, British Columbia, was shut down after a crude oil spill, the company said in a statement.

"Trans Mountain is responding to a release at our Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford B.C. Crews on site have contained a spill on Trans Mountain property and cleanup is underway," the company said on Saturday.

An alarm about the oil spill was received in the early hours of Saturday, the pipeline was shut down immediately after that. According to the company, there is no threat to the local community.

"The pipeline remains shut down and an Incident Command Post has been set up to manage the incident and cleanup ... An investigation into the cause is underway; there is no estimated volume at this time, but it has been fully contained," Trans Mountain said in its Saturday statement.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline System has the capacity of approximately 300,000 barrels per day and carries crude and refined oil from Alberta to the coast of British Columbia, Canada. It is North America's only pipeline system going to the West Coast.