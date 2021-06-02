UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trans-Pacific Partners Begin Talks On UK Accession - Japanese Economy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:51 PM

Trans-Pacific Partners Begin Talks on UK Accession - Japanese Economy Minister

The countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) started negotiations on the possible inclusion of the United Kingdom into the agreement, Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization, Nishimura Yasutoshi said Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) started negotiations on the possible inclusion of the United Kingdom into the agreement, Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization, Nishimura Yasutoshi said Wednesday.

"If the UK, which is a global strategic partner, an important foreign trade and investment partner, joins the 11 TPP countries, we can build a free, fair economic order. It also makes deep strategic sense for strengthening Japanese-British economic relations," the official told reporters after a ministerial meeting as quoted by NHK.

A working group will be set up to lead the negotiations and procedures on the inclusion of the UK into the TPP.

The start of negotiations on the inclusion of a new member of the agreement will be the first since the establishment of the partnership.

The TPP is a trade agreement signed in February 2016 by 12 countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The TPP aims to reduce tariff barriers as well as regulate internal rules in participating countries in areas such as labour law, environment, intellectual property and a number of others.

The Donald Trump administration pulled the US from the agreement, leaving 11 countries: Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan Mexico and Peru.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Canada Trump Singapore Lead United Kingdom Brunei Peru Japan Malaysia Mexico Vietnam February 2016 From Agreement Labour New Zealand

Recent Stories

European stocks advance at open

7 minutes ago

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, c ..

7 minutes ago

Lollywood Comedian actor 'Nanna' remembered

7 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Slams Bill on Indigenous Pe ..

7 minutes ago

Mahnoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Oly ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 45 more lives, 447 new cases of co ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.