Trans-Pacific Partners Begin Talks on UK Accession - Japanese Economy Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) started negotiations on the possible inclusion of the United Kingdom into the agreement, Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization, Nishimura Yasutoshi said Wednesday.

"If the UK, which is a global strategic partner, an important foreign trade and investment partner, joins the 11 TPP countries, we can build a free, fair economic order. It also makes deep strategic sense for strengthening Japanese-British economic relations," the official told reporters after a ministerial meeting as quoted by NHK.

A working group will be set up to lead the negotiations and procedures on the inclusion of the UK into the TPP.

The start of negotiations on the inclusion of a new member of the agreement will be the first since the establishment of the partnership.

The TPP is a trade agreement signed in February 2016 by 12 countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The TPP aims to reduce tariff barriers as well as regulate internal rules in participating countries in areas such as labour law, environment, intellectual property and a number of others.

The Donald Trump administration pulled the US from the agreement, leaving 11 countries: Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan Mexico and Peru.