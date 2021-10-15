UrduPoint.com

Transaction Structure Of Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Transaction structure of Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway approved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) board approves on Friday the transaction structure of Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project which would provide the fastest alternative route between Lahore and Rawalpindi/ Islamabad.

The 18th Board of Directors' meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Authority was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Board considered the transaction structure of the Project proposed by the P3A and the Commercial Feasibility Study undertaken by NHA.

Board approved the transaction structure of the project envisaging the project to be implemented on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) – user-charge basis at a cost of Rs 79 billion with provision of Government of Pakistan (GoP) support in the form of capital and operational Viability Gap Fund (VGF) to make the project financially viable and bankable for the private sector.

The project entails the construction of a 117 km 4-lane (expandable to 6-lane) green-field access controlled facility in 24 months' time-period.

The concession period of the project is 25 years including construction and 6 months financial close period.

The concessionaire, apart from being provided VGF support, will be given project tolling and commercial exploitation rights to cover its life-cycle costs and earn an adequate rate of return on its investment.

The Board emphasized providing an optimal mix of capital and operational VGF in order to seek adequate investor interest in the project while ensuring a value for money solution is offered to the public sector.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary MoPD&SI, nominee of Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Communications, Member Private Sector Development, Member Infrastructure & Regional Connectivity, Director General Debt Office of the Finance Division, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Chief Executive Officer P3A and two private members of the Board, Huma Ejaz Zaman and Akbar Ayub Khan, also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Asad Umar Motorway Money NHA From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

10 minutes ago
 WAM, Dutch leading news agencies explore prospects ..

WAM, Dutch leading news agencies explore prospects for joint cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Mark NAZAROV: Turkmenistan's Observer Status in Co ..

Mark NAZAROV: Turkmenistan's Observer Status in Cooperation Council of Turkic-Sp ..

22 minutes ago
 With a Power-packed Unisoc T610 Processor, realme ..

With a Power-packed Unisoc T610 Processor, realme C21Y Now Available in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 7,625 new COVID-19 cases, total t ..

Philippines logs 7,625 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.7 mln

2 minutes ago
 AIOU organizes Seerat-Un-Nabi seminar

AIOU organizes Seerat-Un-Nabi seminar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.