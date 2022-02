Transfer, posting of Model Customs Collectorate

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Model Customs Collectorate Enforcement Multan has issued transfer orders for nine employees including inspectors, UDC, LDC, and Sepoy.

According to the orders issued by Assistant Collector Headquarters Naeem Raza Inspector Ansar was transferred From I&P Branch to ASO Branch Multan Customs House, Inspector Arif Mehmood from ASO Dera Ghazi Khan to I&P Branch Customs House, Inspector Syed Zeeshan Haider from Labranch Customs House to ASO branch Bahawalpur.

Uper Division Clerk (UDC) Hafiz Ali Hassan was transferred from Law branch to International Airport Multan, LDC Saqib Farid from International Airport Multan to Law branch Custom House Multan and Sepoy Murtaza Jamshed, Faisal Mahmood to ASO to Multan airport.