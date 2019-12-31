Transit of Additional Volumes of Gas Via Ukraine to Cost Gazprom Extra - Naftogaz

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Gazprom will have to pay for additional volumes of gas in excess of those stipulated in the transit contract between Russia and Ukraine at a higher rate, Yuriy Vitrenko, the executive officer of Naftogaz Group, said.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of documents ensuring transit of Russian gas via the Ukrainian territory starting from January 1.

According to the contract, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. The volume of deliveries could be increased.

"Guaranteed volumes are the minimum and not the maximum that we expect. At the same time, additional volumes with more reservation flexibility will be paid at a higher rate," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.