Transit of Russian Gas Through Ukraine to Decrease by 18% on April 16 - Operator

The transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine is expected to decrease by 18% on Saturday, according to Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine is expected to decrease by 18% on Saturday, according to Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

The Russian requests for gas pumping via gas metering stations Sudzha and Sohranovka on Saturday amount to only 57.23 million cubic meters, compared to 69.98 million cubic meters on Friday. It is almost half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's maximum obligations to Ukraine under the transit contract, amounting to some 109.6 million cubic meters per day.

Gazprom confirmed in a statement on Saturday that it will pump 57.2 million cubic meters of gas through the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the requests of European consumers.

The transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine has been at its contractual maximum since late February with a slight decline in supplies in mid-March.

However, the transit significantly declined on April 8. Gazprom reports daily that it supplies gas via Ukraine in accordance with the requests of European customers.

The Polish transit capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline also remains unbooked by Gazprom since April 8. Since April 7, the pipeline has been working in the reverse mode pumping gas from Germany to Poland.

At the same time, supplies of Russian gas via the Nord Stream pipeline remain stable and are holding at 170 million cubic meters per day, according to pipeline operator Nord Stream AG.

Since April 7, the European Union's gas storage capacity has been growing steadily and the storage was 27.7% full as of April 14.