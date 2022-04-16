UrduPoint.com

Transit Of Russian Gas Through Ukraine To Decrease By 18% On April 16 - Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Transit of Russian Gas Through Ukraine to Decrease by 18% on April 16 - Operator

The transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine is expected to decrease by 18% on Saturday, according to Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine is expected to decrease by 18% on Saturday, according to Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

The Russian requests for gas pumping via gas metering stations Sudzha and Sohranovka on Saturday amount to only 57.23 million cubic meters, compared to 69.98 million cubic meters on Friday. It is almost half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's maximum obligations to Ukraine under the transit contract, amounting to some 109.6 million cubic meters per day.

Gazprom confirmed in a statement on Saturday that it will pump 57.2 million cubic meters of gas through the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the requests of European consumers.

The transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine has been at its contractual maximum since late February with a slight decline in supplies in mid-March.

However, the transit significantly declined on April 8. Gazprom reports daily that it supplies gas via Ukraine in accordance with the requests of European customers.

The Polish transit capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline also remains unbooked by Gazprom since April 8. Since April 7, the pipeline has been working in the reverse mode pumping gas from Germany to Poland.

At the same time, supplies of Russian gas via the Nord Stream pipeline remain stable and are holding at 170 million cubic meters per day, according to pipeline operator Nord Stream AG.

Since April 7, the European Union's gas storage capacity has been growing steadily and the storage was 27.7% full as of April 14.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Germany Nord Same Poland February April Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight b ..

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight business after completion of ML ..

7 minutes ago
 PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

7 minutes ago
 Closure of LNG, oil-powered plants reasons behind ..

Closure of LNG, oil-powered plants reasons behind power glitches: PM Shehbaz Sha ..

7 minutes ago
 PCRWR declares 17 brands of mineral water as unsaf ..

PCRWR declares 17 brands of mineral water as unsafe for human consumption

11 minutes ago
 GBDMA beefs up preparedness measures amid GLOF thr ..

GBDMA beefs up preparedness measures amid GLOF threat

11 minutes ago
 Two dacoit gangs busted

Two dacoit gangs busted

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.