Transit Of Russian Gas To Hungary Via Ukraine Resumes - Hungarian Operator

1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The transit of Russian gas to Hungary via Ukraine resumed on Sunday, according to Hungarian pipeline network operator FGSZ.

According to the operator's website, the flow of gas through the Beregovo interconnection point at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border was slightly over 200,000 cubic meters (over 7 million cubic feet) per hour as of 19:00 GMT, whereas there was no flow earlier in the day.

