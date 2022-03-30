UrduPoint.com

Transition To Ruble Payments For Gas Will Not Happen On Thursday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Transition to Ruble Payments for Gas Will Not Happen on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) New mechanisms on ruble payments for gas will not start operating from Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that this process is lengthy.

"No, absolutely. Payment and deliveries are a time-consuming process," Peskov told reporters when asked if new rules apply from March 31.

The spokesman did not disclose possible solutions for switching to payments in rubles for gas but promised that they would be announced on Thursday.

