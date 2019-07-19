UrduPoint.com
Transneft Board To Discuss Means To Resolve Druzhba Pipeline Incident Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:28 PM

Transneft Board to Discuss Means to Resolve Druzhba Pipeline Incident Next Week

The board of directors of Russian state-owned oil pipeline operator Transneft will discuss the resolution of the Druzhba pipeline incident on Wednesday, the company said on Friday

The meeting will focus on the oil contamination in the Druzhba pipeline and managing its consequences, the statement read. Issues pertaining to the appointment of the company's top jobs will also be discussed at the meeting.

The meeting will focus on the oil contamination in the Druzhba pipeline and managing its consequences, the statement read. Issues pertaining to the appointment of the company's top jobs will also be discussed at the meeting.

