Transneft May Pay Compensations For Druzhba Oil Pipeline Incident By Mid-2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The process for Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft to pay compensation due to oil contamination in the Druzhba pipeline system could drag on until mid-2020, Maxim Grishanin, the company's first vice president, said during a conference call Tuesday.

At the end of April 2019, the Druzhba pipeline system, through which oil is exported from Russia through Belarus further to Europe, was contaminated with chlorides, as a result of which pumping was suspended. In full, deliveries via the pipeline resumed on July 1.

"Regarding payments, I think that this process will not be very fast and, according to our estimates, the entire settlement procedure will be delayed somewhere until the end of the first half of 2020," Grishanin said.

