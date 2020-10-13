UrduPoint.com
Transneft, Rosneft, Total Settled All Issues Related To 'Dirty Oil' In Druzhba Pipeline

Tue 13th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian energy companies Transneft and Rosneft, and France's Total have settled all issues related to "dirty oil" delivery to a German refinery through the Druzhba pipeline, Transneft said on Tuesday.

"Being guided by decisions made by Transneft board of Directors on July 24, 2019, on tackling the consequences of the incident related to the intrusion of oil non-compliant with the GOST [All-Union State Standard] into the Druzhba oil trunk pipeline as a result of unlawful actions by third persons in April 2019, the company, Rosneft and French concern Total have completed the reconcilement related to the volume of oil delivered through pipelines to the German oil refinery Leine that belongs to Total," Transneft said in a statement.

More Stories From Business

