Transneft Says Forced To Limit Oil Intake From Rosneft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:17 PM

Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft announced Tuesday that Russian energy company Rosneft had already supplied it with 3.5 million tonnes of high-quality oil not registered with routing orders, which has to be stored in the pipeline system, as a result, after repeated warnings, Transneft was forced to limit oil intake from Rosneft's subsidiary in July in the amount of 0.5 percent of its annual production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft announced Tuesday that Russian energy company Rosneft had already supplied it with 3.5 million tonnes of high-quality oil not registered with routing orders, which has to be stored in the pipeline system, as a result, after repeated warnings, Transneft was forced to limit oil intake from Rosneft's subsidiary in July in the amount of 0.

5 percent of its annual production.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a source, that Rosneft's output fell from July 1 to July 8 by 11 percent from June's average.

