Transneft Says No Requests For Oil Supplies To Belarusian Refineries, But Transit Goes On

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Transneft Says No Requests for Oil Supplies to Belarusian Refineries, But Transit Goes On

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Russian oil transport company, Transneft, did not receive any requests for oil supplies to Belarusian refineries from January 1, but transit through Belarus goes without any restrictions, the official representative of the Russian oil transport company, Igor Demin, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are pumping oil as part of [official] requests from oil companies. Since January 1, we have no requests from oil companies for supplies to Belarusian oil refineries," Dyomin said, adding that the transit via Belarusian territory goes without restrictions.

