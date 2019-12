Transneft Says Received No Offer From Belarus, Kazakhstan on Oil Transit Through Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Neither Belarus nor Kazakhstan have submitted any offer to Russia's Transneft on Kazakh oil transit to Belarus through the Russian territory, the official representative of the Russian oil transport company told Sputnik on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Neither Belarus nor Kazakhstan have submitted any offer to Russia's Transneft on Kazakh oil transit to Belarus through the Russian territory, the official representative of the Russian oil transport company told Sputnik on Thursday.

Kazakh Ambassador to Minsk Askar Beisenbayev said earlier in the day that a verbal agreement had been reached with Transneft on the oil transit.

"No offers at all. No one has addressed us, nether the Belarusian side nor the Kazakh side," Igor Dyomin said, when asked whether Transneft has received any request regarding oil transit through Russia.

When asked about presumptive oil flow volume, Dyomin said that there had not been any transit offers.