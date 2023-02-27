Transneft Says Starts Pumping Kazakh Oil to Poland for Further Delivery to Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Russian oil giant Transneft started pumping Kazakh oil to Poland for further delivery to Germany, the company's spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh oil company KazTransOil announced that it had delivered the first batch of oil in the amount of 20,000 tons to the Transneft system for delivery to Germany.

"We have started pumping Kazakh volumes in the direction of Adamowo-Zastawa (oil delivery point in Poland)," Demin said.