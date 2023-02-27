UrduPoint.com

Transneft Says Starts Pumping Kazakh Oil To Poland For Further Delivery To Germany

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Transneft Says Starts Pumping Kazakh Oil to Poland for Further Delivery to Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Russian oil giant Transneft started pumping Kazakh oil to Poland for further delivery to Germany, the company's spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh oil company KazTransOil announced that it had delivered the first batch of oil in the amount of 20,000 tons to the Transneft system for delivery to Germany.

"We have started pumping Kazakh volumes in the direction of Adamowo-Zastawa (oil delivery point in Poland)," Demin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Germany Poland

Recent Stories

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing t ..

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees w ..

57 minutes ago
 North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

1 hour ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

1 hour ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

2 hours ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

3 hours ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.