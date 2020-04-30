Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft sees a decrease in oil delivery to the system, as well as a decrease in its transportation by about 10 percent due to production cuts, the company's first vice-president Maksim Grishanin said during a conference call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft sees a decrease in oil delivery to the system, as well as a decrease in its transportation by about 10 percent due to production cuts, the company's first vice-president Maksim Grishanin said during a conference call.

"I have to say that we have not yet completed the calculation of all the scenarios, we have different options for toughness of these scenarios. Basically, what we see, we definitely see a decrease in oil delivery to Transneft system and, accordingly, a decrease in our transportation operations by about 10 percent in connection with a decrease in production," Grishanin said, adding that this will have a negative impact on Transneft's revenue.