Transneft Stops Limiting Oil Intake From Rosneft - Russian Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft is not currently limiting its oil intake from Russian energy company Rosneft, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Transneft announced on July 9 that it was forced to limit oil intake from Rosneft's subsidiary Yuganskneftegaz in July in the amount of 0.

5 percent of its annual production, since Rosneft had already supplied Transneft with 3.5 million tonnes of high-quality oil not registered with routing orders, which had to be stored in the pipeline systems.

"There are no restrictions now," Novak said, commenting on the situation.

Meanwhile, Anton Rubtsov, the head of the Russian Energy Ministry's department for oil and gas processing, explained to reporters that Transneft had limited the oil intake due to clearing of the Druzhba pipeline after the incident with chlorides-contaminated oil.

