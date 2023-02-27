Transneft Stops Transporting Russian Oil to Poland - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Russian oil giant Transneft was supposed to pump Russian oil to Polish refineries at the end of February, but the route orders were not issued or paid for, and so oil supplies to Poland were excluded from the export schedule approved by the Russian Energy Ministry, the company's spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Monday.

"Transneft transports oil abroad on the basis of an export schedule approved by the Russian Energy Ministry and route orders issued by shippers.

Based on the schedule, pumping to Polish refineries should have been carried out at the end of February," Demin said.

Poland did not issue or pay for any route orders, the spokesman added.

"However, route orders with a confirmed resource and payment for transit were not issued. In addition, operational changes were made to the schedule, excluding deliveries for Polish consumers. In this regard, the transportation of oil to Poland by Transneft is not carried out," Demin added.