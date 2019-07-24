Transneft to Pay Up to $15 per Barrel of Dirty Oil to Shippers Damaged by Druzhba Incident

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday that maximum compensation for oil shippers damaged by the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline would make $15 per barrel of low-quality oil.

"The board of directors has approved the procedure for providing payments over low-quality oil getting into the system and has coordinated the maximum amount of payments for shippers under deals on providing oil transporting services, setting it at $15 for one barrel of low-quality oil," Transneft said in a press release.

The shippers will have to substantiate their claims about losses incurred with documents, the company stressed.

Transit of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April, after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil started being transported in full on July 1.