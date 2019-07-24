UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transneft To Pay Up To $15 Per Barrel Of Dirty Oil To Shippers Damaged By Druzhba Incident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:34 PM

Transneft to Pay Up to $15 per Barrel of Dirty Oil to Shippers Damaged by Druzhba Incident

Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday that maximum compensation for oil shippers damaged by the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline would make $15 per barrel of low-quality oil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday that maximum compensation for oil shippers damaged by the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline would make $15 per barrel of low-quality oil.

"The board of directors has approved the procedure for providing payments over low-quality oil getting into the system and has coordinated the maximum amount of payments for shippers under deals on providing oil transporting services, setting it at $15 for one barrel of low-quality oil," Transneft said in a press release.

The shippers will have to substantiate their claims about losses incurred with documents, the company stressed.

Transit of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April, after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil started being transported in full on July 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Oil April July

Recent Stories

10 drug peddlers held,narcotics, illegal arms reco ..

48 seconds ago

Seoul Says Invited by US to Cooperate Regarding Fu ..

50 seconds ago

MCL,WASA,LWMC to ensure regular inspection of drai ..

52 seconds ago

2680 grams hashish seized;13 arrested in Sargodha ..

7 minutes ago

'Handcuffed accused shot dead by rival in court' i ..

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.