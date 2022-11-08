Transnistria Asks Russia to Resolve Gas Supplies Issues - Foreign Minister

The authorities of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR or Transnistria) turned to Russia with a number of proposals on how to solve the problem with gas against the backdrop of reduction in the supply of Russian gas to Moldova, PMR Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said on Tuesday

"Of course, we turned to Russia. On November 1, official appeals were sent through the President of Transnistria to the President of the Russian Federation, the presidential administration, the Federation Council, the State Duma and, accordingly, Gazprom. The parties to the agreement are Gazprom and Moldovagaz, Transnistria is not a party to the agreement, therefore, issues need to be resolved at this level," the minister said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We proposed several models for solving problems.

We are waiting for the reaction of the Russian Federation and readiness to work out the best mechanisms for getting out of this difficult situation," he added.

According to Ignatiev, Tiraspol considers the reduction in Russian gas supplies from Moldova to Transnistria "a gross violation of the agreement between Gazprom and Moldovagaz."

Earlier, Moldovagaz announced the reduction of Russian gas supplies from November 1. Of the total amount of 5.7 million cubic meters of gas supplied by Gazprom, Moldova will receive 3.4 million cubic meters, and Transnistria 2.3 million cubic meters per day. This means that Transnistria will receive more than 40% less natural gas than in October. In order to save gas, the work of large enterprises of Transnistria was suspended.