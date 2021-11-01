Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia Sufficient

The self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) receives enough natural gas from Russia, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the breakaway state's leader, said on Monday

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) receives enough natural gas from Russia, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the breakaway state's leader, said on Monday.

Last week, Moldova and Russia's energy giant Gazprom agreed to extend the contract on gas supplies to the republic by five years, with deliveries beginning on Monday. The sides, however, did not discuss the unrecognized republic's debt.

"Gas issues are solved. Gas is supplied to the republic in volumes that are sufficient to fully cover existing needs, including those related to heat supply," Krasnoselsky wrote on Telegram.

By the middle of the week, all industrial enterprises, which were temporarily switched an energy-saving regimen, will return to normal operations, the leader added.

Gazprom and Moldova have been negotiating a new long-term deal since Summer 2020. On October 1, Gazprom extended the gas supply contract with Moldova by a month. Later that month, the country's parliament declared an "alarm mode" over gas shortages, so that funds from the budget could be quickly allocated for the purchase of additional gas in order to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline. According to Chisinau, the country received only 67% of the necessary gas volume in October.