Transnistrian Parliament Announces Budget Spending Cuts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:20 PM

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Transnistrian parliament has adopted a bill on budget amendments, providing for spending cuts amid the coronavirus-induced crisis, the press service of the self-proclaimed republic's legislature said on Wednesday.

The parliament explains the move as an attempt to raise funds for a further fight against COVID-19, additional payments to medical workers, as well as the running of hospitals and a new laboratory.

According to Alexander Korshunov, the Transnistrian parliament speaker, it was necessary to reduce funding in a large number of areas planned for the fiscal year just to maintain a balanced budget.

"We knew that we would have a drop in tax revenues to the budget revenues. We were also aware that additional financial resources would be required, which were not planned in December 2019 when forming the budget for 2020. To ensure financing of all social obligations, it is necessary to balance the budget in terms of expenditures and revenues," Korshunov said, as cited by the press service.

At the same time, the lawmaker stressed that all social obligations for the payment of pensions and salaries would be fulfilled in full and on time.

According to the Transnistrian coronavirus response center, there are now 1,440 COVID-19 cases, 50 related deaths and 1,168 recoveries.

On March 16, the breakaway republic declared a state of emergency, closing its borders and setting up new checkpoints within its territory.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria seeks international recognition.

